Tusculum University prepares for students and staff back on campus

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — As colleges and universities prepare to open their doors, Tusculum University has enacted robust measures designed to protect students, faculty, and staff from COVID-19.

Tusculum has already welcomed many of their athletes back to campus as they begin to prepare for the 2020-21 academic year.

They say this is like a trial run for the school as they prepare for more students on campus and face to face classes.

“Daily temperature checks, daily screenings, the masks are required, staying in small groups, making sure we’re not sharing drinks and food,” said Doug Jones, vice president of athletics and university initiatives.

Athletes have already moved into some residents halls.

“I think they understand the responsibility that they have to keep us open and operational in hopes of there season taking place,” explained Jones. “So that part has gone extremely well for us.”

Face masks will be the new normal for many colleges this coming fall semester.

“Our faculty or staff, our students, so all those will be required to wear a mask,” said Jones. “We’ll do that with all of our indoor workouts as well. “

Following guidelines from the CDC, local health departments, and state officials, Tusculum has developed a plan to have students in the classroom, including cleaning after every single session.

“We’ve looked at the number of students in the classroom,” said Dr. Scott Hummel, Tusculum’s president. “We’ve moved some of them to larger classrooms. If we don’t have a classroom large enough then we’ve gone to kind of a high flex approach.”

Students will be able to switch from one day in the classroom to the next day online.

All students will be able to choose all-online classes as well and many employees will continue to work remotely.

Dorm life will also be different for many living on campus.

“We do have some that will have roommates but they are in large enough room, we’ve actually checked them, the amount of space, we’ve actually checked them,” said Dr. Hummel. “It’s a large enough amount of space for them to be there, but many more will certainly be in single rooms.”

The university has developed detailed processes for handling any potential and confirmed cases of the coronavirus on campus.

“If somebody comes in contact we have actually set up a side space for them to be isolated,” said Hummel, “If somebody tests positive, they may even go home or they may be in the hospital, or they may be in a sight in isolation away from everyone else until they’re recovered and then able to return.”

The first day of classes for Tusculum is Monday, Aug. 17.

The university has also chosen to use an app called “Healthy Together” for students to be able to self-screen for coronavirus.

The app allows them to answer a series of questions daily and would alert them if they have symptoms of COVID-19.

Tusculum has created a task force to continue to deal with safety measures in place for students and staff.

For more information you can visit their the university’s website.

