Tusculum University postponing graduation until August amid COVID-19 concerns

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The COVID-19 pandemic is causing one local university to shift plans for graduation.

Tusculum University provided an update on Wednesday, saying they are postponing spring graduation until Saturday, Aug. 8, at 10:30 a.m. in Pioneer Arena.

“This ceremony will be for all spring and summer graduates. Those who are scheduled to graduate in May will not have to wait until August to have their degrees conferred and their diplomas awarded,” the university said in a statement on their website.

The following updates were also postponed to Tusculum’s website.

Should we have the opportunity to return to face-to-face instruction, any students who have chosen to leave the Tusculum campus during this interim period and are unable to return will have the opportunity to continue their coursework fully online.

After careful analysis and following the most up-to-date guidelines, Tusculum is postponing or canceling all other events in which more than 10 people were expected to attend. This includes the Old Oak Festival, the Lantern Festival and the Honors Convocation. We are making every effort to reschedule events. For more information, please visit this list and return regularly for updates. With some smaller events, we might be able to develop a virtual or social media alternative.

Individual campus tours are still available.

As of Monday, March 16, all drop-in tutoring at the Thomas J. Garland Library has been suspended. The tutoring team is working toward moving tutoring online with the Moodle platform, and the goal is to have sessions up and running by next week.

