LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 5

Tusculum University employee makes 300 masks for Greeneville H.S. graduation

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Erin Schultz, Tusculum Arts Outreach’s costume director, made these masks for Greeneville High School’s graduation. (Photo: Tusculum University)

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — An employee of Tusculum University has made 300 face masks for Greeneville High School seniors to wear in their upcoming graduation ceremony.

Erin Schultz, who is the costume director for Tusculum’s Arts Outreach, used her sewing machine to make the masks, which are Kelly green to match the high school’s main color. Schultz used fabric from Tusculum’s costume shop and fabric that she and her husband purchased themselves.

Back in the spring, Schultz made masks for the college and those in the community.

Greeneville’s graduation ceremony is set for Saturday, Aug. 1 at 9 a.m. It will take place at Burley Stadium with social distancing measures and a mask requirement in place.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss