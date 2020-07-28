Tusculum University employee makes 300 masks for Greeneville H.S. graduation

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — An employee of Tusculum University has made 300 face masks for Greeneville High School seniors to wear in their upcoming graduation ceremony.

Erin Schultz, who is the costume director for Tusculum’s Arts Outreach, used her sewing machine to make the masks, which are Kelly green to match the high school’s main color. Schultz used fabric from Tusculum’s costume shop and fabric that she and her husband purchased themselves.

Back in the spring, Schultz made masks for the college and those in the community.

Greeneville’s graduation ceremony is set for Saturday, Aug. 1 at 9 a.m. It will take place at Burley Stadium with social distancing measures and a mask requirement in place.