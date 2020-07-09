Tusculum changes August graduation to virtual ceremony

TUSCULUM, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tusculum University announced that it is changing the format of its August graduation ceremony from an in-person event to a virtual one.

The university said that the change is “in harmony” with Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order that extends Tennessee’s state of emergency through August and continues certain guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony will be for students who completed their academic requirements in May or over the summer.

It will take place Saturday, August 8 at 10:30 a.m. and can be watched on the university’s website.

As part of the ceremony, each graduate will have their name read and photo shown.

