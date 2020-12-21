TSSAA releases new guidelines for attendance at sporting events

(WJHL) — Following Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order 70, the TSSAA released new sporting event guidelines effective immediately through Jan. 19, 2021.

According to the TSSAA, bands, pep bands, cheerleaders and dance teams may not attend sporting events under new restrictions due to the surge of COVID-19 cases statewide.

Executive Order 70 allows the following to attend sporting events in accordance with the new guidelines:

Players’ parents or guardians and immediate household members

First responders

Coaching and team personnel

School, game and facility administrators

Athletic officials

Media and athletic scouting personnel attending the event in their professional capacity

Those who attend sporting events must social distance, although the governor did not include a statewide mask mandate within the latest executive order.

The restrictions listed above are the minimal requirements issued by Executive Order 70; they do not include guidelines imposed by particular schools, facilities or communities.