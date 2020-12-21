TSSAA releases new guidelines for attendance at sporting events

(WJHL) — Following Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order 70, the TSSAA released new sporting event guidelines effective immediately through Jan. 19, 2021.
According to the TSSAA, bands, pep bands, cheerleaders and dance teams may not attend sporting events under new restrictions due to the surge of COVID-19 cases statewide.
Executive Order 70 allows the following to attend sporting events in accordance with the new guidelines:
- Players’ parents or guardians and immediate household members
- First responders
- Coaching and team personnel
- School, game and facility administrators
- Athletic officials
- Media and athletic scouting personnel attending the event in their professional capacity
Those who attend sporting events must social distance, although the governor did not include a statewide mask mandate within the latest executive order.
The restrictions listed above are the minimal requirements issued by Executive Order 70; they do not include guidelines imposed by particular schools, facilities or communities.
“TSSAA concurs with Governor’s office that these restrictions represent the best means for us to continue providing interscholastic athletic participation opportunities to our student-athletes while also doing our part to curb the spread of the virus. We remain hopeful that we will soon begin to see a decline in the instances of infection and that our schools will soon be able to return to more normal operation of their athletic competition.”TSSAA Officials