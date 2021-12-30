Trump’s CDC director: Kids aged 5-11 ‘highest risk group for infection’ as omicron looms

Former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield speaks to News Channel 11 regarding COVID-19 precautions parents can take when sending their kids back to school after the holidays as omicron wreaks havoc on the nation.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Dr. Robert Redfield told News Channel 11 Thursday that parents should consider getting their kids vaccinated as omicron draws nearer to the region.

Redfield was appointed CDC director by former President Donald Trump and served on the Coronavirus Task Force since its inception in January 2020.

He said Thursday that he believes children aged 5 to 11 are at risk of keeping the pandemic going by being little super spreaders if they remain unvaccinated. He spoke from personal experience as a grandfather.

“I have 12 grandchildren, nine of them are over five, they’ve all been vaccinated, but only about 30% of the 5 to 11-year-olds in this country eligible for the vaccine have been vaccinated. And it really is the younger children that are really driving the epidemic in our country,” Redfield said.

According to data provided by the Tennessee Department of Health, the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC, Redfield was almost right.

In the United States, the number adds up to just over 23%.

Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia fall behind each state respectively, with Virginia out-vaccinating even the U.S.

Redfield strongly urged parents to get their kids vaccinated as soon as possible.

“They’re the highest risk group for infection. They’re not the highest risk group for disease, but they’re the highest risk group for infection. The more we can get them protected, the more we can impact the kinetics of this infection in the nation.”

Former @CDCgov Director Dr. Robert Redfield told me today that parents should consider vaccinating their kids, and strongly advised precautions be taken as omicron causes the highest case spike in the pandemic.@WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/cYcUpBMibY — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) December 30, 2021

“We’re at a stage now in this pandemic where we need to learn how to go on with our lives in the context of knowing we’re going to live with this virus for the duration and take advantage of the tools that we have that can help us, and the most important tool, of course, being vaccination,” Redfield said.

On a local level, Ballad Health Chief Clinician Dr. Amit Vashist agreed with Dr. Redfield.

“Of course, we will be seeing it the next week or two, the impact of the get-togethers and the gatherings during Christmas and afterward,” Vashist said. “You add the fact that schools will be reopening soon, as early as next week, that just affords the virus, the Omicron variant, one more way to get transmitted from one person to another.”

Vashist added that there are two reasons to do everything possible to keep children – whose symptoms are overwhelmingly of the mild variety – from contracting COVID.

The first is that not every child in our community is healthy.

“Most of them are, but there are some children who are battling with obesity, heart disease, some medical conditions that make them especially vulnerable to the SARS COV-2 virus, so we want to make sure that we protect those children as well,” Vashist said.

The second reason — echoed by Dr. Redfield — is that kids are virus spreaders, even though they don’t often become symptomatic.

“Kids go back home,” he said. “They may be living with parents who have medical conditions, or they may be interacting with their grandparents and other community members who have some chronic illnesses. Maybe they’re immunosuppressed, all those kinds of things, so that’s why it is very important for our kids five years and older to get vaccinated fully.”

As schools gear up to reopen next week, doctors are concerned about the transmissibility of the omicron variant.

“Our advice to the parents is very straightforward: If you have kids greater than five years of age, please get your children vaccinated as soon as you can. That is very very important for your children to get vaccinated,” Vashist said.

Why is it important to get your children vaccinated as schools reopen and the omicron variant causes unprecedented spikes in cases? @BalladHealth Chief Clinician @amitvashist06 explains.@WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/aPlIV4cjEN — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) December 30, 2021

He added that there was a second option to consider when thinking of protecting children from COVID-19.

“Your children will be in classrooms, which are mostly indoors for most of the day, so please strongly consider masking your children while they are indoors except while they are eating and a few other things. If they are outdoors and you feel they can socially distance in a safe way, they can remove their masks,” Vashist said.

Dr. Redfield studied mitigation strategies during his tenure at the CDC, including the effectiveness of masks. As omicron draws nearer, he said the N95 and the KN95 are the best options, followed by the surgical mask, and – as a last resort – a cloth mask, though that has proven to be much less effective.

“The Omicron variant is extremely infectious. So, many people have really moved to push for the surgical masks and the KN95 / N95 mask as being the most appropriate. Now those masks, particularly the KN95 and N95, are pretty tough masks to be in for a long period of time. So there’s still the spectrum, there’s still advantage to cloth mask versus no mask,” Redfield said.

Vashist added that vaccinations are the best option and that now is not the time to let up mitigation factors.

“But with the transmissibility and the contagious of the Omicron variant, now is not the time to take chance sending your kids unmasked to be indoors in relatively crowded places,” Vashist said.

While vaccinations and mitigation strategies, such as masking, remain the best option, Redfield explained that school districts could take additional steps.

“I would say the most important thing the schools can do, that I’m sure everyone’s encouraging, I’ve not seen all schools do this, but they really need to make sure their ventilation systems in the schools are really up too, really stepped up. They have really good ventilation, really good air exchange,” Redfield said.

Redfield said he is an advocate of schools staying open and in-person.

“I really think we’re at a stage now where we need independent personal responsibility to embrace the mitigation steps that are appropriate for the situation,” he said. “I do think the public health interest of K through 12 is far better served by kids being in school than being in virtual learning. And so I would just encourage the parents to consider vaccination and to really work on what I call individual responsibility.”

Redfield currently serves as Senior Medical Advisor at AM LLC, a company that is focused on augmenting the public health capacity of states, local health departments, school districts, and institutions and providing greater public health capacity such as vaccination, testing, and contact tracing.

“To put those tools together to confront the pandemic, much of our health departments, unfortunately, have been really grossly underfunded, understaffed, underdeveloped,” Redfield said.

He added that AM LLC aims to help mend that.

“I’ve always argued that I think actually the public health risks of this nation is really great as, if not greater than, say the defense risk. And yet we don’t invest proportionally in our public health, and I think COVID has taught us that public health can really have an impact on our nation,” he said.

He said Thursday that the nation has reached a peak in COVID-19 cases but that he does not see a swift end to the rise in cases.

“Right now, we’re at the peak, we’ve never been higher. Yesterday, 267,000 people got infected in a single day. And I suspect by the first of the year that that may be up over 500,000 in a day,” he said.