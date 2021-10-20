Tri-Cities teen leaves hospital after 70 days battling COVID-19

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A teenager who was hospitalized for more than two months with COVID-19 is now out of the hospital.

On Wednesday, Cole Begley left Niswonger Children’s Hospital, where he had remained hospitalized for 70 days.

Cole’s twin brother, Conner, was also hospitalized with COVID-19 but was discharged last month.

Hospital workers and caretakers cheered as Cole departed under the care of EMS workers.

“Dad was packing up his stuff, I watched him get off the elevator he was all smiles,” Niswonger CEO Lisa Carter said. “So this is a great day for them for sure. They’ve had brothers in two separate locations for a while now, so that’s a great feeling to have them both out of the hospital.”

Cole and Conner were both placed on ventilators while hospitalized.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss