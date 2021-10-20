Tri-Cities teen leaves hospital after 70 days battling COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A teenager who was hospitalized for more than two months with COVID-19 is now out of the hospital.

On Wednesday, Cole Begley left Niswonger Children’s Hospital, where he had remained hospitalized for 70 days.

Cole’s twin brother, Conner, was also hospitalized with COVID-19 but was discharged last month.

Hospital workers and caretakers cheered as Cole departed under the care of EMS workers.

“Dad was packing up his stuff, I watched him get off the elevator he was all smiles,” Niswonger CEO Lisa Carter said. “So this is a great day for them for sure. They’ve had brothers in two separate locations for a while now, so that’s a great feeling to have them both out of the hospital.”

Cole and Conner were both placed on ventilators while hospitalized.