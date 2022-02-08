Tri-Cities school COVID cases drop more than 50% since late January

The number of area students out with COVID-19 from area schools is less than half its level of just a couple weeks ago. (WJHL Photo)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Regional school system COVID-19 cases are less than half of what they were overall two weeks ago, but decreases haven’t occurred evenly across all systems, and some have yet to see much of a break.

Among 12 total systems where News Channel 11 compared late January and current numbers, the total active student cases was 1,977 the week that ended Jan. 28 and 877 for those systems’ latest figures.

Kingsport, Johnson City, Elizabethton, Greeneville and Washington County, Tenn. are among systems with steep case reductions since News Channel 11 last updated specific numbers from school systems’ area COVID-19 dashboards. Greene County, Washington County, Va. and Bristol, Tenn. also have dropped significantly.

Several other systems have seen smaller reductions or even increases since Jan. 25. Carter, Johnson and Unicoi counties’ totals are close to the same as they were two weeks ago. Sullivan County’s total has declined slightly, while Smyth County, Va. has more students out with COVID than it did in late January.

Where they’re declining

Washington County, Tenn. has seen the most significant reduction in cases. The system of more than 8,000 students reported just 34 active student cases on Feb. 7. Two weeks earlier it had 247 students out — more than seven times the current total.

Johnson City has seen a similar decline. The system, close to the same size as Washington County, peaked on Jan. 21 with 345 student active cases and had declined to 197 on Jan. 26. Monday it reported 50 active student cases.

Kingsport was among the hardest-hit two weeks ago, with 342 new cases in a five-day period that ended Jan. 24. Over the past five days, the system has reported barely over a fifth of that number, with 77 student cases.

Greeneville’s latest five-day numbers, 66 new student cases, were down from 148 two weeks earlier. Elizabethton’s latest total of 11 student cases was down from 87 Jan. 24. Bristol, Tenn. reported 57 new student cases last week compared to 151 two weeks earlier.

Washington County, Va. had 139 active student cases on Jan. 24. Tuesday, that number was down to 52. Greene County, Tenn. has seen its total drop from 234 students with active cases the week ending Jan. 21 to 112 the week ending Feb. 4.

Stuck in neutral?

Several other systems, most of them more rural, have seen smaller declines, flat numbers or even increases.

Unicoi County registered 30 student cases Tuesday. It had 29 cases on Jan. 27. Johnson County had 31 cases on Jan. 27 and the exact same number Tuesday. Carter County had 93 active cases among students on Jan. 26, a number that had only declined to 84 as of last Friday.

Sullivan County, a much larger system, had 126 new cases in the five school days ending Feb. 7 — lower than two weeks earlier but not by nearly as much as other large systems.

The biggest outlier found by News Channel 11 was Smyth County, Va. That system reported 93 active student cases on Jan. 24, while it counted 154 active cases on Feb. 8, including 42 new cases (including staff) on Feb. 7.

Altogether, 12 school systems News Channel 11 found data on Tuesday that showed a total of 873 active student cases at their most recent reporting dates.

What about the teachers?

The well-publicized teacher shortages that occurred in January have abated somewhat thanks to similar drops in the percentage of staff members out with COVID-19. Some systems have seen really large declines.

A couple of weeks ago, a total of 209 combined staff were out with COVID in Kingsport, Bristol, Tenn., Johnson City and Washington County, Tenn. As of their latest reports, that total is down to 57.

Kingsport, Johnson City and Washington County, Tenn. all had totals in the teens this week — with 18 staff out in Kingsport, 16 in Johnson City and 15 in Washington County. Just a couple of weeks ago, there were 73 in Kingsport, 63 in Johnson City and 56 in Washington County. Bristol, Tenn. dropped from 27 staff out Jan. 27 to just eight this week.

Washington County, Va. dropped from 29 Jan. 24 to only nine Feb. 8.

Dropping some but not as much was Sullivan County, down to 39 from 83 the week ending Jan. 20, and Carter County, from 24 onJan. 26 to 13 on Feb. 4.

Greene County had 85 staff out the week ending Jan. 21, but just 27 out the week ending Feb. 4. Greeneville’s total dropped by less than half over two weeks from 60 to 37.

Just as it was with students, Smyth County, Va. was the biggest anomaly among staff. There were 25 staff members out with COVID on Jan. 24, but that total had increased to 43 Monday.