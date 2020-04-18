Tri-Cities residents react to negative Ballad Health physical distancing scorecards

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to Ballad Health’s physical distancing scorecards, Tri-Cities residents have not decreased their number of non-essential trips enough.

PREVIOUSLY: Ballad Health releases Physical Distancing Scorecard for region

News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel decided to talk to store and park-goers to see what brought them out-an-about during a period where healthcare officials are still advising people to stay indoors.

Jeremy Houston decided to window shop at Lowe’s with his parents after a long day at work.

“I know we’re trying to practice the social distancing, but just getting out and enjoying the weather — you can’t beat it,” Houston said.

Even though Houston didn’t have anything in particular to buy, he figured browsing and spending time with his family couldn’t hurt.

“I’m along for the ride this afternoon,” Houston said. “I’ve done my work earlier today, so now I’m just taking a backseat ride tonight.”

Another Lowe’s shopper included Jared Howard, who decided to purchase items for his family to enjoy on their back deck since they’re spending more time at home.

“Lowe’s has set up markers on the floor to keep your distance,” Howard said. “I think they’re doing the best they can.”

Traveling to Founders Park, News Channel 11 found that park-goers believed they were doing well in regard to social distancing standards, but keeping the distance at stores such as Lowe’s simply isn’t possible.

“People that are out at the parks and stuff are [social distancing,]” park-goer Raiden Ramacus-Perdue said. “But I think there’s a huge amount of people that are still going to stores and going to restaurants.”

Despite Ballad Health’s not-so-positive physical distancing scorecards, Northeast Director of Health David Kirschke thinks otherwise.

“I would give us high marks just like the governor,” Kirschke said. “I really also want to send a huge thanks to everybody in the community — whether it’s citizens that are following instructions to stay at home and social distance.”

You can see the full scorecard by clicking here.

Click here for more coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.