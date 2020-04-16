Tri-Cities parents react to school closure extension

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee Wednesday recommended that schools remain closed for the rest of the academic year, local schools started sending out alerts to parents that they would be complying.

News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais spoke with several Tri-Cities parents about their reaction to the news.

“The struggle is totally real,” said Jessica Correll, a mother of two students in the Bristol Tennessee Schools system. “Their safety of course, comes first. So if he thinks this is safer, you know, place for them to be at home, you know, that’s good. It is a bit of a challenge you know when my husband and I are essential workers.”

Correll said that teaching her 15-year-old has been the biggest adaption, since some subjects have changed since she attended school herself.

“Especially, you know, with the 15-year-old, math is totally different from when I was in school, so it’s actually been a learning process for all of us,” she said, adding that teachers have been helpful throughout the school closures. “We’re adjusting, you know, we watch YouTube videos to try to get through it. The teachers have been really, really good they’ve actually helped us out if we have a question or a concern, you know, they’ll call them or FaceTime them.”

Callie Weaks is a single mother of two boys in Boones Creek Elementary school, also taking care of her niece and nephew from Texas who are socially distanced from their parents due to COVID-19.

“My situation is different now because there’s four kids here, I have my niece and nephew so they are getting taught as well and they are from Texas so that whole system’s completely different than Tennessee is,” she explained.

With only one computer between the four kids, she told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that when all four kids are finished with their work, several hours have gone by.

“Especially with the computer, if you don’t have access to that, I don’t know how people are going to teach their kids or if they don’t have the means to do so, how are they supposed to do that? There needs to be some sort of resources in place that they can teach from home and the government’s going to have to offer those resources for people that can’t do that,” she said. “It’s just going to be super stressful, I mean, I’m still going to have to go to work.”

One Tri-Cities parent explained that the closure extension is a positive thing.

“Most people’s reaction is fear at first, my particular reaction is excitement!”said Jeremy Hetzler. “You just take a moment, whether by opportunity or by force, and just find some common ground, and then come back together as a family and that is what will make not only America but the world great again.”