Tri-Cities health experts say COVID-19 concerns are low, still advise social distancing and wearing masks

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE (WJHL) The Tri-Cities region is seeing four new coronavirus cases.

All of those cases are in Sullivan County. There are no new cases to report in Southwest Virginia, as of Tuesday.

A break-down of active cases in our region show:

Unicoi County: 33

Washington County, Tennessee: 12

Sullivan County: 6

Johnson County: 6

Greene County: 4

Hawkins County: 1

Virginia does not report active cases.

Pheben Kassahun spoke with health officials who said while the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing statewide, the Tri-Cities region is doing okay, for now.

As of right now, Ballad Health officials said there are no active cases that are hospitalized. While the disease burden is low, transmission is still occurring.

Tri-Cities health officials said social distancing has worked but now is the time to stay diligent.

“I think we’re looking really good. Within Ballad, we track our own cases that we test. We’re currently at 234 positives that we’ve tested since this began. Here, lately, we’re really starting to see that slow down between one and five cases per day,” Ballad Health corporate director for infection prevention, Jamie Swift said.

Ballad Health officials said testing is still available for anyone who feels they need it.

Any organization holding meetings and events is still advised to meet outside to help prevent an outbreak.

“That can happen really at any organization, any business, any church and things like that, so I think we really need to make sure that we’re following the guidelines,” Swift said.

Sullivan County Regional Health Department is also seeing fewer cases.

“It’s not in such a fashion that we can’t control it or handle the hospitalizations and complications,” Sullivan County Regional Health Department regional medical director, Dr. Stephen May said.

Sullivan County has had a total of 62 cases, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. The county has had 58 recovered cases, 2 deaths. County officials have tested 5,131 patients for the virus.

“When we look at that compared to where we are in the state,” Dr. May said. “We know that the death rate in the United States is 5.65%, but the death rate in Tennessee is only 1.6%. That’s a great number to have.”

While the numbers are going up in the state of Tennessee, the disease burden is low in the Tri-Cities.

Dr. May said, “For the rate that we’re opening up, we are identifying a lot of different clusters and different types of populations, but I really think we’re doing okay for right now

Local health officials have said that complacency is our enemy and to not forget about public health measures and disease control our region put in place back in March.

