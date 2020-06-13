Tri-Cities caregivers and physicians fear patients foregoing medical attention due to fears of COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The coronavirus pandemic has created many challenges for patients across the region.

Caregivers and physicians from across the Appalachian Highlands reminded patients they are safe to meet with their providers, in a press conference Friday.

Pheben Kassahun found out the doctors think people are foregoing medical attention due to fears of the virus.

“We are prepared and you are safe with us,” Bristol Regional Medical Center Emergency Physician, Dr. Dan Smith said.

The Tri-Cities doctors are encouraging patients to seek medical help, despite fears of COVID-19.

“In many cases, people across our communities who are sick and need care have not gone to seek that care because they’re afraid of catching coronavirus. This can lead to some consequences or even death in some cases,” Ballad Health chief physician executive, Dr. Clay Runnels said.

“Our concern is that you’re sitting home with chest pain, wondering if it should get checked out,” CVA Heart Institute physician, Dr. Matt Luff said.

Each facility is following preventative measures like screening anyone entering the building, requiring masks and encouraging more handwashing.

“I am pleased to say that in my clinic in particular, that we’ve had zero cases, so while the risk seems to be very low, we’re still taking it very seriously,” Ballad Health Medical Associates, Dr. Deborah Lewis said. “We’re doing all that we can. We’re taking care of our patients like we would our own family and so when I say to you, that we’re doing everything possible, to make sure that our patients, our staff community is safe, that is with every effort that we can put forth.”

Telemedicine is also available for vulnerable patients.

Holston Valley Medical Center pediatrician, Dr. Kim Hunt said, “We know that there are many patients with underlying health risks and we want everyone to feel safe when they come into our facilities to seek their care.”

Doctors are reminding patients that they are here for emergencies.

“Whether it be abdominal pain, it can be early appendicitis or stroke-like symptoms, or chest pain. We are there. We are prepared and we are ready to help you in that time,” Dr. Smith said.

They also added that routine screenings are also provided and are encouraged to make appointments for these.

“Get your mammograms, get your blood work done, your routine exams, whatever it may be,” ETSU Quillen College of Medicine physician, Dr. Blair Reece said.

Ballad Health also said that blood donations are needed right now. you can contact Marsh Regional Blood Center to schedule an appointment.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.