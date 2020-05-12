Tri-Cities business owner says pandemic shutdown left him homeless

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – When a local small business owner was forced to halt operations, it had bigger repercussions than he thought it would, leading to living in a sports utility vehicle with his wife.

For six weeks, the only communication Jack Walker, owner of Silver Express Shipping, has gotten from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development is that he has $0 in his unemployment insurance benefits account.

“We ship brand new campers and cargo trailers from the factory, the factories are shut down because of this coronavirus and so we can’t work,” Walker told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais. “The factories shut down, so we had to shut down and did what the government said for us to file unemployment under self-employed. We’ve been doing that for the past six weeks – haven’t received a dime from anybody. I mean, they owe us over $6,000, just me, not including my wife, me over $6,000 in back checks, and haven’t gotten a dime from them.”

Walker and his wife Tracy are the only two employees at Silver Express Shipping, which has only been operational for about two years.

“The $600 that the government promised, the $275 that the state’s promised, I haven’t received any of it,” he added. “I’m sure there’s thousands of other people in the same shoes.”

When the manufacturers stopped producing the product he depends on to deliver his business, he did not expect the situation to lead to the level of hardship it did.

“I’m actually living in my car now because of it,” Walker told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais.

As for savings to fall back on, Walker said that ran out quickly.

“I had banknotes that I had to pay, just like everybody, I live paycheck-to-paycheck like most people. I had truck payments to make, insurance payments to make, phone bills to make, all that stuff and that eats your savings up quick if you don’t have any other income coming in,” he said. “It’s not easy.”

In the state of Tennessee, the self-employed population were typically unable to benefit from unemployment insurance, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, that has changed. Walker said that doesn’t seem to change anything in his case, since he has yet to see any benefits.

“Unless you paid into unemployment, you couldn’t get it. But they shut down the factories, and that’s why the government promised the unemployment for the self-employed and like I said, nobody’s getting it,” he explained. “I haven’t heard anything. If you call, it says they’ll be paying the benefits out in the coming days, but it’s said that for the past five weeks.”

One of the cargo trailer manufacturers in Georgia that Walker utilized for his business has recently reopened, he said, but he doesn’t have the resources available at the moment to reopen yet.

“If I can get back on my feet, but this has ended my business,” he explained. “I’m sure, like I said, I’m not the only person that’s lost their business over this, so it does mean everything to me, this $875 a week means a lot that I’m not getting.”

To the government, Walker had only one thing to say: “Keep your promise. They promised everybody that they would get this money and nobody’s getting it.”

But to people in the same situation he is in, Walker had a hopeful message: “Just don’t give up, just keep going. Hell, that’s all I can really say.”

The state Department of Labor and Workforce Development has issued guidelines to assist those who are self-employed apply for unemployment benefits.

This video will give self-employed individuals step-by-step instructions on how to navigate the current unemployment application on Jobs4TN.

The instructions are also online: https://t.co/gppm1EtZav pic.twitter.com/6irjJxxRez — TN Dept of Labor & Workforce (@Jobs4_TN) April 16, 2020

