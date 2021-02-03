Tri-Cities Airport continues to require masks following Biden’s executive orders

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you’re traveling by plane or public transportation, face coverings are required by federal law.

That mandate is part of an executive order signed on January 21 by President Joe Biden to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The order went into effect Tuesday, February 2.

Travelers are required to wear face masks when they are in airports or bus and rail stations, as well as when they are on planes, trains or using public transportation.

Tri-Cities Airport officials told News Channel 11 the mandate does not change the way they operate.

“We’ve been requiring people to wear masks when they’re in the airport since the pandemic occurred. However, there wasn’t any legal enforcement authority for us,” said Tri-Cities Airport Authority Executive Director Gene Cossey.

The face covering requirement remains in effect until May 11.