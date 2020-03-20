Trail Days 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19

1  of  2
Local Coronavirus Coverage

hiker parade trail days

DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) – The town of Damascus has canceled its 2020 Trail Days due to concerns about COVID-19.

Damascus vice-mayor Tim Williams confirmed the festival, held on the weekend following Mother’s Day each year, will not be rescheduled for a later date.

According to a statement from town, the cancellation comes “with the support of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, and the Appalachian Long Distance Hiker Association.”

Williams said Trail Days organizers recognized that vendors come from across the country, which was a factor in deciding to cancel. They are still determining how to address those vendors who have already paid booth fees.

You can read the entire state from the town of Damascus below.

