‘Toys from Cops’ event in Sullivan County bringing Christmas cheer to families

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office hosted its annual ‘Toys from Cops’ event Saturday with a little twist from years’ past.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event had to be hosted as a drive-by toy distribution and followed CDC guidelines with masks and gloves.

News Channel 11’s Kristen Gallant was up early as Christmas came early for children and their families.

This is an event the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office looks forward to every year, and even with the COVID-19 pandemic this year, it wasn’t going to stop them from bringing Christmas joy to the Sullivan County community.

“It means a lot because we’re having a rough time right now,” said Sullivan County resident, Jessica Williams. “So, it’s truly a good thing they do this every year because it helps.”

Santa Claus and Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy came together on Saturday to share Christmas cheer to Sullivan County residents.

“1,500 kids will be gifted today because we’ve really with our sponsors and donors from this year have been just amazing,” said Cassidy. “The community and our deputies have chipped in, and they really provided this year because the pandemics really put a lot of things on hold and that’s our fundraising events so we’ve had to be creative.”

With the pandemic, the sheriff’s office hosted the event as a drive-by toy pickup this year.

”We have everything from guitars to remote control cars to girls’ dolls, makeup, robes — just a little bit of everything so they’re going to get a real surprise when they open that gift up,” said Cassidy.

For some, this event is the highlight of the holiday season.

“They’ve been wanting a bike for a while,” said Williams. “So, they finally got it this year. So, I’m glad, thankful for it, to tell you the truth because bikes aren’t really cheap.”

Cassidy knows just how special ‘Toys from Cops’ is for children and their families.

“It’s even more special this year,” he said. “We realize that with the pandemic, the unemployment rates are skyrocketed, people are trying to find work and just trying to put food on the table. So, this year more than ever — this is our 19th year — but this year more than ever, we see the need.”