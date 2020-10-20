Town officials: ‘Mountain City will not be endorsing Halloween this year’

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Town of Mountain City has gone on the record saying the town will not endorse Halloween in 2020.

According to a release from the town, trick-or-treating is not endorsed by the town.

“We feel it is in the best interest of the Town to protect the health and safety of our citizens and not support trick or treating by going door to door,” the release says.

A drive-thru trick or treating event will be held at the Johnson County/Mountain City Community Center starting at 3 p.m. on Halloween.

The release also says local churches and organizations will be hosting Halloween events.

The town asks that any other Halloween events be concluded by 8 p.m.

The release reminds residents of the town that additional police officers will be on patrol on Halloween, as usual.