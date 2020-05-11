Town of Unicoi’s Freedom Fest cancelled to prevent spread of COVID-19

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Town of Unicoi’s annual Fourth of July celebration has been cancelled as a precaution during the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a release from the Town of Unicoi, Freedom Fest has been cancelled after Johnson City decided to cancel its celebration on July 4.

“Freedom Fest is one of our biggest celebrations of the year,” Unicoi Mayor Johnny Lynch said. “But with the cancelation of competing events, we didn’t think we could safely handle a potential influx of visitors and still maintain CDC guidelines.”

Event organizers say there is no way to socially distance at an event like Freedom Fest.

The release says while larger events like Freedom Fest won’t be held, smaller events like the Unicoi Farmers Market and Community Yard Sale will begin June 2 as scheduled.

For any questions regarding the town’s response to the pandemic, please email communicationsandprograms@unicoitn.net.