Town of Unicoi cancels all town events, programs for next 4 weeks to prevent spread of virus

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – You won’t find much happening in Unicoi, Tennessee over the next four weeks.

According to a post from the Town of Unicoi, all town programs, meetings and events have been canceled for the next four weeks.

Some of the events canceled include:

Unicoi Police Explorers Program (March 26)

History Group’s Old-Fashioned Easter at the Cabin (April 10)

Annual Planning Retreat (March 26-29)

On April 1, a decision will be made regarding the 25th Annual Fiddlers & Fiddleheads Festival scheduled for April 25.

The post says the decision was made as a measure of protection for town residents during the spread of COVID-19.