Town of Marion postpones public events in July; hopes to hold ‘Community Celebration’ in August

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Marion has decided to postpone large-scale public events through the end of July, but the town hopes to make up for it with a “Community Celebration” in August.

According to a release, the town has postponed the July events in keeping with CDC guidelines and Governor Ralph Northam’s executive orders.

Events like the “Marion Downtown Chili Championship”, the Friday night block party featuring “Phantom” and the concerts held the third weekend in July are all cancelled.

“This isn’t a decision we’ve come to lightly,” said Marion Mayor David Helms. “Our staff worked with the downtown restaurants, and we’re just not convinced we can even host an event in July because of the restrictions.”

The bands that would have played on the Saturday night concert in late July are looking to come to the event in 2021.

The community celebration currently in the works is being planned for August 7-9 with street concerts, outside dining, booths, food trucks and shopping that will coincide with Virginia Tax Free Weekend.

If restrictions will still not allow for the community celebration in August, Marion’s Director of Community and Economic Development Ken Heath and his team will consider moving it to September.

To follow updates on the town’s plans for the celebration, click here.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.