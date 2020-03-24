Town of Greeneville limiting access to Town Hall during spread of coronavirus

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Town of Greeneville has announced additional measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Northeast Tennessee.

According to a release from the Town of Greeneville, citizens must now call Town Hall before entering the building.

Services at Town Hall will still continue, but citizens are asked to call 423-639-7105 if they have a need to enter the building.

The release says property taxes can be paid online by clicking here.

Garbage service and landfill invoices, as well as other payments, can be made over the phone, through the mail, or in the dropbox outside of Town Hall.

If citizens need to make an appointment with the Building/Planning Department, they can call 423-787-6182.

The release also says the Greeneville Police Department and Fire Department will continue to serve the public.

The Greeneville Police Department previously announced that new protocols would go into effect to aid in preventing the spread of the virus.

Greeneville Public Works will continue to collect garbage, but the office hours and back lot are now closed to the public.

