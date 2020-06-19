Town of Boone: Face coverings required inside businesses, public areas starting June 20

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) – The Town of Boone has issued an update to its State of Emergency Declaration, requiring residents wear face coverings in any commercial business, town office or any area open to the public.

The update requires customers, employees or any other person in a business to wear a face covering.

Face coverings are also required to be worn at town hall, the Planning Department, fire department stations, the Boone Police Department, Public Works Offices and Facilities, Jones House Community Center and the Boone ABC Store.

The state of emergency states that a “face covering” is defined as “a material covering the nose and mouth for the purpose of ensuring the physical health or safety of the wearer or others.”

Residents are not required to wear a specific type of mask, and the state of emergency says scarves, bandannas or neck gaiters can be used if residents don’t have access to cloth or surgical masks.

Masks aren’t required for anyone engaging in exercise outdoors alone or with a member of their household, so long as they remain physically distant from others.

Children under the age of 11 are not required to wear face coverings.

Customers at restaurants may take the masks off while eating or drinking but are required to wear them at all other times.

The order takes effect at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 20 and will remain in effect until the town council modifies or rescinds it.

Anyone found in violation of the order can be charged with a class 2 misdemeanor, but officers will issue a warning and inform violators of the requirements upon first offenses.

Criminal citations will only be issued for repeated violations of the order, and those citations will not be issued until July 11.

