Town of Abingdon’s Veterans Day Celebration to have reduced ceremony, attendance due to COVID-19

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The town of Abingdon has announced COVID-19 guidelines will reduce the number of guests in attendance at the annual Veterans Day Celebration this year.

According to a release from the town, those in attendance will have to follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks while onsite.

“Although the ceremony is smaller it still honors all Veterans and their families,” the release says.

The ceremony will have an opening, posting of Colors, Tree Dedications and a closing.

The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11.

The release says there will not be any shuttle service available or manned booths.

Anyone who is experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms, has had exposure to a positive case in the last 14 days, is awaiting test results or is at an increased risk of illness is asked not to attend in person.

A video of the ceremony will be posted to the town’s website.