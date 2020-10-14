Town of Abingdon: Trick-or-treating limited to kids 12 and under; other town Halloween events available

Group of kids with Halloween costumes walking to trick or treating (Getty Images)

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Abingdon is reminding residents of the Town Ordinance pertaining to trick-or-treating on Halloween.

According to a release from the town, Abingdon does observe Halloween but limits trick-or-treating to children ages 12 and under on October 31.

The release also says all trick-or-treat visits should be finished before 10 p.m.

The Town of Abingdon says it is leaving trick-or-treating participation up to residents’ discretion, due to COVID-19.

The release says Washington County, Virginia is currently in the “orange zone” in terms of COVID-19 cases. To view CDC trick-or-treat guidelines for “orange zone” communities, click here.

The Town recommended four other events as alternatives to trick-or-treating:

October 24, 2020- Drive-Thru Trick or Treating – Haunted Hill at William King Regional Arts Museum from 5:30 PM-7:30 PM.

October 30, 2020– Family Campfire Night & Spooky Story Time at SWVA 4-H Center .

October 30 & 31, 2020- Halloween at the Moonlite Drive-In .

October 31, 2020- Abingdon Main Street Halloween Scavenger Hunt from 3:00 PM-7:00 PM.

