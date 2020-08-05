Town of Abingdon cancels Town-Wide Yard Sale due to coronavirus concerns

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – An increase in local COVID-19 cases has led to the cancellation of Abigdon’s Town-Wide Yard Sale.

According to a post from the Town of Abingdon, the Town-Wide Yard Sale was canceled out of caution and concern for the safety of the public.

The yard sale had been scheduled for Saturday, September 12.

The post says Abingdon residents are still permitted to have their own yard sales, but there will not be any marketing for a town-wide event.

The town is considering holding two Town-Wide Yard Sales in 2021 and plans to keep residents informed regarding updates.

