‘Totally inappropriate’: Carter Co. commissioners react to mayor’s email offering them COVID-19 vaccine ‘earlier than expected’

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Concerns are being raised out of Carter County regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

In an e-mail to commissioners and the county attorney on December 23, Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby offered commissioners and their family members the COVID-19 vaccine “earlier than expected.”

All, We have unexpected extra vaccine in today. We’ve got availability to provide this allotment, until it is exhausted, between 2 & 7 today at the Great Lakes (Workforce Development) facility. Please arrive with a photo ID such as driver’s license. I would like to offer this to you and your family members. If you have family members that are high risk please bring them w/ you. This is an opportunity to get the vaccine earlier than expected. If we run out by the time you arrive we will be sure to place you on a priority waiting list. Address is 386 TN-91 Elizabethton TN 37643 ( turn in at the red light) . Thank you and if you have any questions please let me know. Thank you, Patty Woodby Mayor Carter County, Tennessee

The state of Tennessee has strict protocols for who receives the COVID-19 vaccine and when. It is supposed to go first to high-risk groups. This includes first responders, as well as residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Vaccine allocation phases outlined by TDH

Viewer photos submitted to News Channel 11 showed a lengthy of line of cars during vaccine distribution in Carter County on December 23rd.

News Channel 11 reached out to Mayor Woodby with questions Thursday, and did not receive a response.

News Channel 11 also reached out to the Northeast Regional Health Office, asking if there were extra vaccines and if they were administered. The office was closed due to the holiday.

Northeast Regional Medical Director Dr. David Kirschke sent a statement, saying there was misinformation surrounding the vaccines and an expected second shipment of doses did not arrive.

“We did not change from our state vaccination plan phases. We were told our second shipment was coming early but not “extra”. That would have been enough for all the 1a1 that preregistered but it did not come. We were told we could move beyond 1a1 (to 1a2, community providers) if supplies allowed. This was all communicated late Tuesday after business hours which may have caused confusion. As soon as we heard about this we corrected the misinformation that was apparently out there. But our policy and intention was always 1a1 until all first responders and front line HCWs were vaccinated… I will take responsibility if any of our staff got the wrong message and communicated that to our partners.”

The Northeast Regional Health Office sent News Channel 11 an additional statement on Thursday.

“Tennessee is working to vaccinate our Phase 1 populations as quickly as possible. COVID-19 vaccine supplies remain extremely limited at this time, and approved providers of the vaccine are administering it in order of priority as described in our COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.”

Carter County Commissioner Mike Hill reached out to News Channel 11 Thursday, saying he first was alerted to the mayor’s email when an upset constituent called him about it.

“I opened my county email and there it was,” he said.

Hill said he contacted the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office about the matter. He called the situation ‘immoral.’

“The chances of me, this commissioner, Mike Hill, stepping in front of our awesome EMTs, and first responders, and medical professionals, to get vaccinated out of sequence, outside of the state-mandated guidelines is slim to none. And slim just left the building,” he said.

Hill said he plans to receive the vaccine when it’s his turn, but wanted to follow the order outlined in state protocols.

“If any of my colleagues took them up on this thing, shame on them,” said Hill.

Other county commissioners spoke to News Channel 11 on Thursday, also expressing concerns about the mayor’s email.

“I was very surprised to get an email indicating there were extra doses of vaccine and be offered the opportunity to take advantage of that,” said Commissioner Bob Acuff. “It was quite evident to me, or it should be to all of us, that those doses had priority already, and a list of individuals who were to receive that.”

Acuff said no one should be stepping in line ahead of the priority groups designated to receive the vaccine first. He said the vaccine distribution order had been explained at a meeting to the county commission by the Carter County Health Department.

“When this came to light that there was an extra opportunity or extra vaccines that could be offered out, that was just totally inappropriate,” he said.

Carter County Commissioner Kelly Collins shared the following statement with News Channel 11:

“Under no circumstances would I even consider taking the vaccine until everyone, essential workers, had the opportunity. I would consider it when it was offered to me, but there’s no reason for it to be offered for me at this point. I’m fairly healthy and I should be way down on the list. I have no plans whatsoever to take the vaccine right now until properly offered to be.”

