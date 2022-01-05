Top Ballad doc says Omicron variant likely to cause fewer hospitalizations — ER bottlenecks a concern

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Ballad Health physician leader says the hospital system does not expect a large additional rise in COVID hospitalizations from the Omicron variant even though overall new case numbers may rise very sharply the next several weeks.

Dr. Clay Runnels, Ballad’s chief physician executive, also said mounting evidence of lower disease severity from Omicron has the system encouraged about outcomes compared to the Delta variant.

“We do expect that there will be likely more cases than what we’ve seen with the delta surge total in the region but that the need for hospitalization will be less (on a per case basis),” Runnels told WJHL Wednesday.

The total of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in Ballad Health hospitals has grown much more slowly the past month than hospitalization rates statewide in Virginia and Tennessee.

He said Ballad has begun to rely on reports, “that the Omicron variant causes fewer hospitalizations, shorter lengths of stay, less oxygen requirements, lower levels of ICU admission and use of ventilators for patients.”

He said the system isn’t expecting as sharp a rise in its inpatient COVID census as has occurred statewide in both Tennessee and Virginia as the fast-moving, highly transmissible variant has battered urban areas in both states.

In the past month, Tennessee’s total of inpatient COVID cases has increased 140%, from 971 to 2,231. Virginia’s has risen 175%, from 1,080 to 2,965.

Ballad’s inpatient COVID census has increased just 22% during the same period from 230 to 280. Runnels said the system projects a peak of COVID hospitalizations sometime this month, probably at less than 350 inpatients.

That may be partly due to the region having much higher hospitalization rates than both states overall in November and early December as a resurgence of the Delta variant hit harder here.

“That makes projections a little more difficult because we’re not sure how much Delta we’re seeing and how much Omicron we’re seeing at this point,” Runnels said.

But he said the lower expected severity and the existence of non-hospital alternatives leave the system hopeful that it can avoid cresting 400 inpatient mark like it did over several days in early September.

“We do expect large increases in our safe at home program for example,” Runnels said. “We do attempt to try to manage as many patients as an outpatient as possible and we do expect to see a large growth in that area as well.”

The positive data about Omicron severity doesn’t equal an elimination of risk for severe symptoms from the variant, Runnels said, particularly for people in higher-risk groups.

“That data is encouraging from the standpoint of what we’ve dealt with for the last several months with the Delta variant, however it’s still very important to understand that this is still a very serious virus and it can put you in the hospital or cause very severe illness.”

Side effects: Overrun emergency departments

Runnels also said Ballad leaders hope to avoid further strain on already stressed emergency departments from people with relatively mild symptoms showing up wanting to get tested for COVID as testing capacity is also stretched.

“The unnecessary ER visits continue to be a big concern for all health systems including Ballad Health,” Runnels said.

Julian Walker, vice president of communications for the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, said hospital emergency departments have been “inundated” with people seeking COVID tests in regions of Virginia where the Omicron variant has dominated for several weeks now.

“Patients who are presenting at the emergency department just because they can’t get a COVID test somewhere else because they have very mild or moderate symptoms, those patients are potentially straining the resources of the system, potentially delaying care for patients who have more acute medical needs and really just presenting an overall complication in the system,” Walker said.

New COVID hospitalizations have risen much faster recently in Virginia as a whole than in Southwest Virginia, where the Omicron variant is just arriving in force.

“It’s gotten bad enough that VHHA has made a public plea for people with mild to moderate symptoms that may be COVID “to use the appropriate venue for care,” Walker said.

The plea may be loud, but it doesn’t have a big stick behind it. Federal law requires hospitals to assess, triage and if necessary treat anyone who comes to an emergency room and Walker said there’s little evidence so far that unnecessary visits have lessened.

Runnels said any additional stress on emergency departments is very unwelcome.

“The strain that the surge has caused on our emergency services over the last several months makes it very difficult to patients quickly when we need to and further burdening our emergency departments with minor care or patients showing up for testing continues to be a concern.”

Runnels said Ballad is working to make as much testing as possible available for people who might otherwise hit the emergency room. He said supply availability is often the main barrier to that.

But he said the “testing at the ED” trend has been muted so far in the region.

“We do expect there will be some increase in that over the next several weeks,” Runnels said. “We’re very early on in our Omicron surge. The shift to predominantly Omicron has occurred sometime in the last seven days.”

In the absence of severe symptoms, Runnels urged people to use urgent care centers or telehealth if they’re concerned about symptoms and possible COVID before heading to the emergency room.

Next month still full of uncertainty

While he’s confident in Ballad’s projections, Runnels said Omicron’s very recent arrival here and the potential hangover of Delta variant cases means no one should take the current situation lightly.

“There’s a lot of data points that we’ll have 10 days, two weeks or three weeks from now with regard to patient behavior and their illness and the severity of the illness that we just don’t have here regionally yet,” he said.

Runnels has a pointer for people as Omicron ramps up given the unknowns and the fact it appears to be the most communicable variant so far.

“Even with mild symptoms you could put others at risk who you care about, your friends, your family and so keeping yourself away from other people when you have symptoms until you know what’s going on is going to be very, very critical.”