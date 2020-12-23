TN Supreme Court suspends all jury trials through Feb. 26

TENNESSEE (WATE) — In compliance with Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order 70, the Tennessee Supreme Court has extended the suspension of all jury trials through February 26.
The court has also suspended all state and local in-person court proceedings from December 28 through January 29.
This includes: municipal, juvenile, general sessions, trial and appellate courts.
They’ve also released a list of exceptions to the suspension of in-person court proceedings:
- Proceedings necessary to protect constitutional rights of criminal defendants, including bond-related matters, preliminary hearings for incarcerated individuals, and plea agreements for incarcerated individuals
- Proceedings related to relief from abuse, including but not limited to orders of protection
- Proceedings related to statutory order of protection hearings after entry of an ex parte order necessary to satisfy any due process concerns
- Proceedings related to emergency child custody orders
- Proceedings related to the voluntary surrender of parental rights
- Settlements involving a minor or a person with a disability
- Department of Children’s Services emergency matters related to child safety, placement, permanency, or federal funding for children in foster care
- Proceedings related to petitions for temporary injunctive relief
- Proceedings related to emergency mental health orders
- Proceedings related to emergency protection of elderly or vulnerable persons
- Proceedings directly related to the COVID-19 public health emergency
- Other exceptions as approved by the Chief Justice
