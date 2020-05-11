TN: Refusal to work could result in loss of unemployment benefits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development is reminding unemployment recipients that refusing to work could result in loss of unemployment benefits.

The department says under federal guidelines, recipients must be willing and able to work in order to receive benefits.

While the federal CARES Act included provisions to help those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, those provisions do not apply to employees who are apprehensive about returning to work because of health concerns.

“Under federal law, workers who have been placed on a temporary layoff related to COVID-19 who can work, and do not qualify for any other Unemployment Insurance provisions through the state or under the CARES Act, must return to work if called back,” the state department of labor said in a news release Monday.

The following are the COVID-19 eligibility requirements to receive Pandemic Unemployment Assistance provided through the federal CARES Act:

Are diagnosed with COVID-19 or have COVID-19 symptoms and are seeking diagnosis;

Have a member of the household who is diagnosed with COVID-19;

Are providing care for a family or household member diagnosed with COVID-19;

Are the primary caregiver for a child whose school or care facility closed, due to COVID-19;

Are unable to reach their place of employment due to an imposed quarantine, or because advised by a medical provider to self-quarantine, due to COVID-19;

Were scheduled to start new employment and cannot reach the workplace as a direct result of COVID-19;

Became the major breadwinner because the head of household died from COVID-19;

Quit their job as a direct result of COVID-19;

Had their place of employment closed as a direct result of COVID-19; or

Meet any additional criteria specified by U.S. Secretary of Labor

Employers may file a “refusal to work form” in order to notify the Tennessee Department of Labor of an employee’s refusal to return to work.

