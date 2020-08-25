TN Labor Commissioner: Tennesseans could receive lost wages assistance ‘in the next few days’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennesseans unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic who have been receiving unemployment benefits could be seeing lost wage assistance roll in as soon as this week, according to officials.

Over the weekend, Tennessee was approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to receive the wage loss assistance grant. That grant allows the state to disperse approximately $236 million in unemployment benefits to retroactively cover the unemployment benefits for the first three weeks of August.

“We anticipate implementing and processing those payments here within the next few days, so this week or early next, we’ll start processing those benefits to be paid,” Tenn. Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Jeff McCord said at Gov. Bill Lee’s COVID-19 briefing Tuesday. “I do want to make sure that it’s understood that it’s just those three weeks, and then we’ll wait and see if we do get another allotment.”

Commissioner McCord also said that he does not anticipate these funds to last very long, maybe five or six weeks.

Another update he offered was that unemployed Tennesseans drawing benefits will be required to actively search for work, something that has been waived during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In a nutshell, that means if you are on unemployment insurance, you’re obligated to look for a job which has traditionally been the case in the program, so that will again start happening in September,” McCord added.

News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais will have more information on unemployment benefits in Tennessee and the wage loss assistance program on News Channel 11 at 11.

You can follow her on Twitter and Facebook.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.