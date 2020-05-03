TN Dept. of Health: Over 13K confirmed COVID-19 cases, 5,814 people recovered

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with the Tennessee Department of Health reported the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state Sunday totaling 13,177.

According to the state health department, there are 210 confirmed deaths and 5,814 people that have recovered.

The COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 13,177 as of May 3, 2020, including 210 deaths, 1,135 hospitalizations and 5,814 recovered. For more information, go to: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV. Questions or need assistance? Call the Public Information Line at (833) 556-2476. pic.twitter.com/tOQUxY8B8q — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) May 3, 2020

The state also reports 1,135 hospitalizations and 204,607 total people that have been tested.

Below you will find the total number of active cases by county in our region:

Carter: 3 Greene: 6 Hawkins: 1 Johnson: 0 Sullivan: 4 Unicoi: 1 Washington: 6

