TN Dept. of Health: Over 12K confirmed COVID-19 cases, 5,718 people recovered

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with the Tennessee Department of Health reported the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state Saturday totaling 12,661.

According to the state health department, there are 209 confirmed deaths and 5,718 people that have recovered.

The state also reports 1,125 hospitalizations and 196,276 total people that have been tested.

Below you will find the total number of active cases by county in our region:

Carter: 3 Greene: 7 Hawkins: 1 Johnson: 0 Sullivan: 4 Unicoi: 1 Washington: 6

