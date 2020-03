NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Tennessee Department of Health have released the latest numbers of COVID-19 cases across the state.

The following is a breakdown of cases in our region.

Greene County: 8

Hawkins County: 1

Sullivan County: 4

Unicoi County: 1

Washington County: 9

REMINDER: Laboratory reports of positive cases are reported to metro and local health departments as soon as results are available. State numbers are updated at 2 p.m. CDT daily. There may be a lag in the reporting of cumulative numbers at the state level. — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 26, 2020

Earlier in the day officials with Milligan College confirmed that one of its employees tested positive for coronavirus.

