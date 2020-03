NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Tennessee Department of Health released the latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.

There are now 615 cases, including two deaths.

The number of cases in our region has grown as the following counties have reported cases.

Greene County: 4

Sullivan County: 2

Washington County: 6

The #COVID19 case count for Tennessee is now 615 as of March 23, including two deaths. Improvements in our tracking process has changed figures for some counties so their numbers are lower than those in yesterday’s report. For more information, go to: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV pic.twitter.com/F7e6I6gueX — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 23, 2020

