TN Dept. of Health: 4,862 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 37 in Washington Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health reported 4,862 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.
Health officials report that there are 98 confirmed deaths, 536 hospitalizations, and 1,145 people who have recovered.
A total of 62,799 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Tennessee.
TDH reported the following number of cases in local counties:
Carter Couty: 3
Greene Couty: 25
Hawkins County: 22
Johnson County: 2
Sullivan County: 35
Unicoi County: 1 (*This number is down from what was reported Thursday, we are working to get more information on the data from health officials)
Washington County: 37
On Thursday, TDH reported 4,634 cases, 94 deaths, and 921 recoveries.
