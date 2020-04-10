TN Dept. of Health: 4,862 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 37 in Washington Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health reported 4,862 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.

Health officials report that there are 98 confirmed deaths, 536 hospitalizations, and 1,145 people who have recovered.

A total of 62,799 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Tennessee.

TDH reported the following number of cases in local counties:

Carter Couty: 3

Greene Couty: 25

Hawkins County: 22

Johnson County: 2

Sullivan County: 35

Unicoi County: 1 (*This number is down from what was reported Thursday, we are working to get more information on the data from health officials)

Washington County: 37

On Thursday, TDH reported 4,634 cases, 94 deaths, and 921 recoveries.

