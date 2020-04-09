Breaking News
TN Dept. of Health: 4,634 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 34 in Sullivan Co.

by: News Channel 11 Staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Tennessee Department of Health have released the latest numbers of COVID-19 cases across the state.

As of April 9 there have been 4,634 confirmed cases, 94 deaths, and 921 people that have recovered from COVID-19.

State numbers also show that 59,849 people have been tested so far.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in our region.

Carter County: 3

Greene County: 22

Hawkins County: 21

Johnson County: 2

Sullivan County: 34

Unicoi County: 2

Washington County: 32

