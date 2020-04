JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough for local businesses across the nation. In the Tri-Cities, businesses have altered their hours, adjusted daily operations, and even cut back on staff in order to keep in business. However, for businesses just trying to get their start, it's an entirely different story.

Little Animals Brewery in Downtown Johnson City has been a project in the works for the past three years. The owners purchased space at the corner of East Main Street and Colonial Way back in 2017. They've been working on the space ever since by conducting repairs and doing the necessary work needed to open their brewery.