TN Dept. of Health: 11,891 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 5,546 people recovered

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Tennessee Department of Health released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state Friday.
According to the state health department, there are 11,891 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 204 confirmed deaths, and 5,546 people that have recovered.
The state also reports 1,113 hospitalizations and 186,132 total people that have been tested.
Below you will find the number of active cases by county in our region:
|Carter: 2
|Greene: 7
|Hawkins: 1
|Johnson: 0
|Sullivan: 4
|Unicoi: 1
|Washington: 6
