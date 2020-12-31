‘TN cannot sustain a similar surge’: Gov. Bill Lee urges Tennesseans to avoid New Year’s gatherings

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee puts on his mask during a break in the state budget hearings Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. According to a Vanderbilt University School of Medicine study released Tuesday, Tennessee counties that have not required wearing masks in public are on average seeing COVID-19 death rates double or more compared with those that instituted mandates. Lee has opposed a statewide mask mandate, stressing personal responsibility. He has instead allowed counties to decide whether to require masks. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is asking Tennesseans to steer clear of gatherings as 2020 comes to a close.

Lee tweeted on Wednesday, December 30 and said holiday gatherings and indoor visits have contributed to the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“We have seen firsthand that holiday gatherings and extended time indoors have been the principal driver in spreading COVID-19 like wildfire,” Lee wrote in the tweet.

Lee asked Tennesseans to wear a mask and only gather with immediate family this New Year’s holiday.

“TN cannot sustain a similar surge, and we need Tennesseans to do their part,” Lee wrote.

The Tennessee Department of Health also urged Tennesseans to avoid gathering with one another to celebrate the arrival of 2021.

As #COVID19 cases rise, the safest choices for celebrating the #NewYear are to stay home and welcome 2021 with the people you live with or virtually with loved ones elsewhere. Call friends and family to count down to New Year’s together. More tips: https://t.co/vil38eGZbK. pic.twitter.com/XUW11K0oDS — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) December 28, 2020

TDH suggests calling loved ones and counting down the new year virtually.