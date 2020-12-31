‘TN cannot sustain a similar surge’: Gov. Bill Lee urges Tennesseans to avoid New Year’s gatherings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is asking Tennesseans to steer clear of gatherings as 2020 comes to a close.
Lee tweeted on Wednesday, December 30 and said holiday gatherings and indoor visits have contributed to the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
“We have seen firsthand that holiday gatherings and extended time indoors have been the principal driver in spreading COVID-19 like wildfire,” Lee wrote in the tweet.
Lee asked Tennesseans to wear a mask and only gather with immediate family this New Year’s holiday.
“TN cannot sustain a similar surge, and we need Tennesseans to do their part,” Lee wrote.
The Tennessee Department of Health also urged Tennesseans to avoid gathering with one another to celebrate the arrival of 2021.
TDH suggests calling loved ones and counting down the new year virtually.