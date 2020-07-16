Three residents test positive for novel coronavirus at local senior living facility

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A spokesperson for Sycamore Springs Senior Living confirmed that three residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Janice Patton told News Channel 11 that all three residents are now receiving care in local hospitals and are resting with mild symptoms.

Patton said that other residents and staff are waiting to receive tests, and testing continues at the facility.

“In an effort to be as aggressive as possible in facing this worldwide pandemic, we have begun proactively retesting our residents and staff consistent with Tennessee Department of Health guidelines,” said Rhonda Mitchell, Executive Director of Sycamore Springs Senior Living Community. “Because of earlier facility-wide negative test results and our commitment to following local health department and CDC guidelines, we have every reason to believe that ongoing tests will continue to keep us vigilant with early detection. As part of our strategy, two residents have been relocated to Johnson City Medical Center and one to Sycamore Shoals Hospital after displaying mild symptoms. We are in frequent contact with the families and will continue to stay apprised of their condition.”

