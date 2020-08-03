Three Northeast Tennessee COVID-19 testing sites close Monday due to weather

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in three Northeast Tennessee counties are closing early Monday due to inclement weather.

According to the release from the Tennessee Department of Health’s Northeast Region, the sites in Washington, Carter and Greene Counties are closed.

The testing sites were all located at the county health departments.

According to the release, other Northeast Regional Testing Sites could also close early Monday because of the weather.

