Three new deaths, 205 new COVID-19 cases reported in NETN on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 205 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths, and 227 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.

Two new deaths were reported in Sullivan County and one was reported in Washington County.

New cases by county: Washington 68, Sullivan 61, Greene 28, Carter 24, Hawkins 12, Johnson 6, and Unicoi 6.

There are currently 5,176 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 5,201 yesterday.

To date, there have been 42,585 cases and 729 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Statewide, the health department reported 3,527 new coronavirus cases and 80 new deaths.

The state has logged 1,277 coronavirus deaths over the past 14 days, the most of any 14-day period since the pandemic began.

There are currently 80,621 active cases in Tennessee, down from 80,887 yesterday. Today’s active case count is the third-highest reported. Yesterday’s was the second-highest.

The health department reported 3,079 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, down slightly from 3,085 yesterday.

To date, there have been 657,396 cases, 7,865 deaths, 15,359 hospitalizations, and 568,910 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 4,942 (+24)

Inactive/recovered: 4,277 (+22)

Deaths: 103 (0)

Active cases: 562 (+2)

Greene County

Total cases: 6,322 (+28)

Inactive/recovered: 5,353 (+46)

Deaths: 103 (0)

Active cases: 866 (-18)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 4,254 (+12)

Inactive/recovered: 3,500 (+22)

Deaths: 63 (0)

Active cases: 691 (-10)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,921 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 1,741 (+7)

Deaths: 30 (0)

Active cases: 150 (-1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 12,071 (+61)

Inactive/recovered: 10,541 (+74)

Deaths: 202 (+2)

Active cases: 1,328 (-15)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,593 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 1,379 (+5)

Deaths: 41 (0)

Active cases: 173 (+1)

Washington County

Total cases: 11,482 (+68)

Inactive/recovered: 9,889 (+51)

Deaths: 187 (+1)

Active cases: 1,406 (+16)