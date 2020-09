Three new deaths, 109 new COVID-19 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 180,083 confirmed cases and 6,626 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, an increase of 1,561 total cases since Tuesday.

The health department also announced 2,192 confirmed deaths, 779 current hospitalizations, and 169,649 recovered or inactive cases. More than 2.7 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Tuesday, TDH reported 178,759 confirmed cases and 2,178 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 186,709 as of September 23, 2020 including 2,275 deaths, 779 current hospitalizations and 169,649 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 8.25%.] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/7KvFGYZ9EQ — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) September 23, 2020

Three new deaths were reported in our area on Wednesday: two in Greene County and one in Sullivan County.

TDH reported 109 new cases locally: 46 in Washington County, 22 in Sullivan County, 14 in Carter County, 13 in Johnson County, seven in Hawkins County, six in Greene County, and one in Unicoi County.

The health department also reported 87 new recoveries in our area.

There are currently 740 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 721 cases on Tuesday.

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 1,141

Inactive/recovered: 1,023

Deaths: 28

Active cases: 90 (+3)

Greene County

Total cases: 1,118

Inactive/recovered: 985

Deaths: 39

Active cases: 94 (-11)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 780

Inactive/recovered: 704

Deaths: 16

Active cases: 60 (+3)

Johnson County

Total cases: 662

Inactive/recovered: 581

Deaths: 2

Active cases: 79 (+1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 2,093

Inactive/recovered: 1,921

Deaths: 32

Active cases: 140 (+4)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 281

Inactive/recovered: 253

Deaths: 1

Active cases: 27 (-1)

Washington County

Total cases: 2,232

Inactive/recovered: 1,948

Deaths: 34

Active cases: 250 (+20)