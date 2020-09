Three new COVID-19 deaths reported Monday in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 169,130 confirmed cases and 5,144 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, an increase of 2,450 total cases since Sunday.

The health department also announced 2,026 confirmed deaths, 703 current hospitalizations, and 156,808 recovered or inactive cases. More than 2.4 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Sunday, TDH reported 166,799 confirmed cases and 2,008 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 174,274 as of September 14, 2020 including 2,097 deaths, 703 current hospitalizations and 156,808 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 7.15%.] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/cxStgK2pdG — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) September 14, 2020

Three new deaths were reported in Northeast Tennessee on Monday: two in Greene County and one in Washington County.

TDH also reported 132 new cases: 43 in Washington County, 31 in Greene County, 22 in Johnson County, 17 in Sullivan County, 12 in Carter County, four in Unicoi County, and three in Hawkins County.

New cases in:



Carter: 12

Greene: 31

Hawkins: 3

Johnson: 22

Sullivan: 17

Unicoi: 4

Washington: 43 — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) September 14, 2020

Sixty-one new recoveries were reported: 18 each in Greene and Washington counties, 11 in Sullivan County, five each in Carter and Johnson counties, three in Hawkins County, and one in Unicoi County.

There are currently 771 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 703 active cases on Sunday.

Active cases in NETN fell by 120 over the weekend and almost fell under 700 on Sunday, but they rose by 68 today to 771 active cases. pic.twitter.com/Q9PUm7zsoo — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) September 14, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter County

Total cases: 1,065

Inactive/recovered: 939

Deaths: 26

Active cases: 100

Greene County

Total cases: 1,010

Inactive/recovered: 875

Deaths: 30

Active cases: 105

Hawkins County

Total cases: 716

Inactive/recovered: 675

Deaths: 14

Active cases: 27

Johnson County

Total cases: 561

Inactive/recovered: 429

Deaths: 2

Active cases: 130

Sullivan County

Total cases: 1,956

Inactive/recovered: 1,757

Deaths: 31

Active cases: 168

Unicoi County

Total cases: 256

Inactive/recovered: 228

Deaths: 1

Active cases: 27

Washington County

Total cases: 2,007

Inactive/recovered: 1,768

Deaths: 25

Active cases: 214

While this increase is bigger than it's been in a few days, also note a bigger increase in testing than we've seen the past few weeks. 1,709 tests reported today, biggest increase in about two weeks. https://t.co/FPIUXOSUV7 — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) September 14, 2020

The positivity rate has been stable for the past three days. We haven't seen this since the rate began increasing there in mid-June. pic.twitter.com/Mk0vhQWzDy — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) September 14, 2020