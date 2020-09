Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 169,893 confirmed cases and 5,338 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, an increase of 957 total cases since Monday.

The health department also announced 2,050 confirmed deaths, 762 current hospitalizations, and 158,660 recovered or inactive cases. More than 2.5 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Monday, TDH reported 169,130 confirmed cases and 2,026 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 175,231 as of September 15, 2020 including 2,127 deaths, 762 current hospitalizations and 158,660 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 4.69%.] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/DCWWULDMmo — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) September 15, 2020

Three new deaths were reported on Tuesday in Northeast Tennessee: two in Greene County and one in Washington County.

TDH also reported 88 new cases locally: 49 in Johnson County, 18 in Washington County, eight in Greene County, seven in Sullivan County, and two each in Carter, Hawkins, and Unicoi counties.

There are 88 new COVID-19 cases to report today in NETN counties.



What stuck out to me today is that more than half of them are coming out of Johnson County (our smallest county) with 49 cases reported there today. pic.twitter.com/yrm0Jh7irn — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) September 15, 2020

TDH reported 100 new recoveries in our area.

There are currently 756 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 771 active cases on Monday.

By my calculations, there were 130 active cases in Johnson County as a whole yesterday, and that's up to 173 today. The spokesperson did not have data for today, so it's possible the 49 cases today are just not being reported by the department of corrections yet. pic.twitter.com/K7HshqpT4c — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) September 15, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 1,067

Inactive/recovered: 949

Deaths: 26

Active cases: 92 (-8)

Greene County

Total cases: 1,018

Inactive/recovered: 902

Deaths: 32

Active cases: 84 (-21)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 718

Inactive/recovered: 680

Deaths: 14

Active cases: 24 (-3)

Johnson County

Total cases: 610

Inactive/recovered: 435

Deaths: 2

Active cases: 173 (+43)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 1,963

Inactive/recovered: 1,782

Deaths: 31

Active cases: 150 (-12)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 258

Inactive/recovered: 234

Deaths: 1

Active cases: 23 (-4)

Washington County

Total cases: 2,025

Inactive/recovered: 1,789

Deaths: 26

Active cases: 210 (-4)

The positivity rate is above 10% in Johnson County.



region-wide, it popped back up to 7.34% after staying at 7.29% for a few days, indicating that more tests are being returned positive. pic.twitter.com/owyLRCsE3g — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) September 15, 2020