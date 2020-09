Three new COVID-19 deaths, 124 new cases reported in Northeast Tennessee on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 182,542 confirmed cases and 6,912 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, an increase of 1,910 total cases since Thursday.

The health department also announced 2,262 confirmed deaths, 692 current hospitalizations, and 172,618 recovered or inactive cases. More than 2.7 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Thursday, TDH reported 180,793 confirmed cases and 2,221 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 189,454 as of September 25, 2020 including 2,352 deaths, 692 current hospitalizations and 172,618 recovered.

Three new deaths were reported Friday in Northeast Tennessee: two in Hawkins County and one in Greene County.

TDH reported 124 new cases locally: 37 in Washington County, 27 in Sullivan County, 21 in Johnson County, 13 each in Greene and Hawkins counties, 11 in Carter County, and two in Unicoi County.

Three more people have died from COVID-19 in NETN counties. Hawkins County reported two deaths and Greene County reported one.



the death trend saw a pretty big drop today.

The department also reported 72 new recovered or inactive cases in our area.

There are currently 788 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 739 on Thursday.

Carter, Greene, Hawkins and Unicoi counties are all reporting fewer than 100 active (infectious) cases of COVID-19. Unicoi County is reporting the smallest number of active cases with just 25 as of Friday.

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 1,158

Inactive/recovered: 1,043

Deaths: 28

Active cases: 87 (+2)

Greene County

Total cases: 1,142

Inactive/recovered: 1,010

Deaths: 44

Active cases: 88 (+1)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 796

Inactive/recovered: 713

Deaths: 18

Active cases: 65 (+4)

Johnson County

Total cases: 696

Inactive/recovered: 590

Deaths: 2

Active cases: 104 (+16)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 2,148

Inactive/recovered: 1,941

Deaths: 33

Active cases: 174 (+11)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 285

Inactive/recovered: 259

Deaths: 1

Active cases: 25 (0)

Washington County

Total cases: 2,276

Inactive/recovered: 1,996

Deaths: 35

Active cases: 245 (+13)

Had some trouble out of this chart, but it should be accurate now.



Here you can see the change in active cases in different counties after that big drop earlier this month.



it's interesting how stagnant Unicoi County has been.

In other news, active cases as a whole rose today for the region, putting us at 788 active cases.



active cases as a whole rose today for the region, putting us at 788 active cases. There were 751 active cases on Monday, so we've actually increased from the beginning of the week.