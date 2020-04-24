Three employees test positive for COVID-19 at Ivy Hall Nursing Home in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three employees of the Ivy Hall Nursing Home in Elizabethton have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for the nursing home.

All three employees have self-quarantined at home according to the nursing home.

Ivy Hall says no patients have tested positive for the virus so far.

According to the facility, this comes after all residents and staff were tested.

Two other area facilities also announced coronavirus cases Friday. Two employees at Cornerstone Village Health Care in Johnson City tested positive and one employee at Durham-Hensley Health and Rehabilitation in Chuckey tested positive for the virus.

