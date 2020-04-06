THP trooper battles COVID-19 on ventilator in ICU

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper is battling COVID-19 in the hospital.

Family of 43-year-old THP Trooper Adam Killion said he is currently fighting the virus on a ventilator in the ICU.

His sister said in a Facebook post that Killion went to the hospital on Wednesday night with pre-existing conditions of diabetes and asthma.

Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew tells News 2 he considers Killion a brother. They worked together as troopers nearly 20 years ago, before Killion went on to be a criminal investigator with THP and he went on to be sheriff.

“Adam’s a great guy, he’s involved in community, he’s a good man, he’s very active in his church. He’s got a great family, they’re well known in the community,” Belew told News 2 Sunday, “He’s represented his agency well and been in the line of danger no telling how many times and unfortunately, this is just a different enemy he’s up against.”

Killion also served in the United States Marine Corps prior to becoming a trooper.

Belew, along with Killion’s family, asks for the community to pray for Killion’s recovery.

