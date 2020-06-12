Thirsty Orange Brew Extravaganza postponed to April 2021

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Another summer festival has been lost for 2020 due to the pandemic..

The 9th Annual Thirsty Orange Brew Extravaganza has officially been postponed until 2021.

Thirsty Orange is scheduled to return on April 24, 2021.

Organizers said they did not want to risk helping spread COVID-19.

People who bought tickets for the 2020 event can get a refund if they choose.

However, ticket holders can also hold onto them for the 2021 event and receive a free pint of seltzer, redeemable at Gypsy Circus Cider in Kingsport.

An email containing a voucher code will be sent in July to those who keep their tickets.

