Thirsty Orange Beer Festival rescheduled to June 27 due to spread of coronavirus

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Thirsty Orange Brew Extravaganza has been rescheduled for June 27 due to the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a release, tickets that have already been purchased are still valid and can be used for the rescheduled event.

The festival will now take place on Saturday, June 27 from 5 – 10 p.m. It had originally been scheduled for April 18.

Full refunds are being offered for those who will not be able to attend the event due to the rescheduled time. To request your refund click email support@bigtickets.com with your name and confirmation number before Tuesday, April 12.

The lineup of breweries, vendors and food is not expected to change.

Tickets are still on sale and can be purchased by clicking here.